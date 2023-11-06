Home » Milan-Udinese 0-1 | Silvestri: “This victory must be a new beginning”
Milan-Udinese 0-1 | Silvestri: “This victory must be a new beginning”

The number one of the Friulians spoke on the club’s official channels to comment on the Bianconeri’s first victory in this championship

Two result-saving saves to keep a clean sheet at San Siro. It wasn’t just that Marco Silvestri, but also a lot of personality in the 1-0 win over Milan. After a difficult start to the season, the number one of the Friulians is back in Superman version. “I am very happy to have been able to help the team bring home this victory. It was fundamental and it will give us the stimulus for the next matches”. A special evening for the number, 1, which remembers how “I had never won at San Siro. I decided I wanted to do it tonight!”

Silvestri’s words

“This victory it must be a watershed for our new beginning, it’s the only way we have: to be so bad, so focused and with this desire. A match like this should always be played, not just away against Milan. He will set an example for us in future races.” Since the arrival of Gabriele Cioffi on the bench “we understood that we had to give us a wake up call. The coach gave us a different, more aggressive approach and we managed to transmit it onto the pitch in a short time.”. By quickly changing the subject, do not lose all the votes awarded. Here are the report cards for Milan-Udinese <<

November 5 – 10.29am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

