Milan-Udinese | Marelli to Dazn: “Ebosele penalty? He shouldn’t have been booed”

The well-known referee commentator analyzed the episode of the penalty awarded in favor of the Bianconeri. Here are his statements

A victory for Udinese that chases away the troubles and brings back the smiles in an environment that had become difficult after the defeat in the Italian Cup. Pereyra’s return to scoring relaunched Cioffi’s team, but the manner in which it arrived sparked controversy.

Marelli’s opinion

Speaking to DAZN, Luca Marelli, former referee, commented on the penalty awarded to Udinese for the foul suffered by Ebosele: "Penalty that I don't like and that he shouldn't have been booed. What we are going to see is Adli's risky intervention, but Adli's foot lands in front of Ebosele's right foot. Maybe he touches the tip, but too light contact. Why didn't VAR intervene? Since there was minimal contact, assessed on the pitch by the referee, it was decided not to intervene".

November 5 – 12.03pm

