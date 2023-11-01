Home » Milan-Udinese | Pioli smiles: three players on the road to recovery for Saturday
World

The Rossoneri are preparing for Saturday evening’s match against the Friulians. The Parma coach can count on three fundamental returns

After the draw in Monza, Udinese will have to deal with Milan. Pioli’s team comes from a period lacking in victories and will give everything to get back to the three points in front of their fans. In this last period, the Rossoneri have been suffering from several injuries, which have made the deck very short especially in defence. After the bad news regarding Kalulu and Pellegrino, here is some good news for Stefano Pioli from the Rossoneri infirmary.

Three important returns

According to what Milannews24.com reports, three players are in fact on the road to recovery in view of the next match against Udinese. These are Loftus-Cheek, Kjaer and Chukwueze. If we were to take the path of prudence, at worst, some of them could return in view of the next Champions League match against PSG.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

