The Friulians are preparing for the next championship match. A very complex match is the one scheduled for Saturday evening at the Dacia Arena

Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi pitches ahead of Saturday night’s match. We are talking about an important meeting from all points of view and consequently the impossibility of being able to underestimate the commitment. A strong team like Pioli’s Rossoneri will appear on the other side of the field, looking for redemption after the draw with Salernitana. The meneghini need a victory to conclude this segment of pre-stop races for the national team in the best possible way. Subtle towards the confirmation of the eleven seen with Empoli, with only one doubt forward, while Pioli relaunches Ibra from the first minute. Now let’s go and see the possible choices of the bianconeri.

Sottil will be able to take to the bench Nestorovsky, yesterday in group. The team has carried out tactical tests behind closed doors, but from the latest rumors it seems that next to Betoforward, there may not be Success but Pereyra, with Arslan, Walace and Lovric in the midfield. Ehizibue and Udogie on the outsides. In defence, Masina is still out who yesterday did differentiated work with the trainer, the usual ones confirmed between Becao, Bijol, Perez.

All ballots — The two teams are overwhelmed by doubts. Those concerning Udinese start from the midfield where the third starting component has yet to be decided given that both Lovric and Walace have an almost guaranteed ownership. At the moment there seems to be an advantage Arslan, but the possible choice of Samardzic should not be forgotten, to give more quality to the midfielder. In attack, however, will be repeated Pereyra as attacking midfielder, instead of a fogged Success. Quickly changing the subject, on Saturday 18 March the big match against the Rossoneri champions of Italy. It will be a game of fundamental importance for the standings but also for the summer market. Here’s what’s going on and who we’re talking about << See also Goodbye Oxford and Cambridge, Brexit and Covid halve European students

