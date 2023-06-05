Milan-Verona 3-1: on the night of Ibra’s farewell to football, Leao sends the Venetians to the play-off for salvation

The championship for Verona is not over. Dybala’s goal in the 90th minute at the Olimpico still gives hope of salvation to the Scala family who rejoice despite the 3-1 defeat against Milan. They will have another chance to play for their stay in Serie A in the playoff against Spezia. A whirlwind of emotions took place at the Meazza. Verona, always in difficulty in the game in containing Pioli’s men, nevertheless found the strength in the second half to straighten the result. In the final, however, he surrendered to Leao’s talent and only Dybala’s goal allowed him to put his head back out of the water when he now seemed destined to drown.

Giroud with a penalty breaks Verona’s resistance in the 45th minute

Things get complicated immediately for the Scala family who already know about Spezia’s goal in Rome in the 6th minute. However, the news does not change the tactical script of the guests who aim almost exclusively to keep the Rossoneri together. Objective achieved for a long time given that Milan are seen in the Montipò area only with a couple of shots from outside, from Leao and Messias, deflected for a corner by the Gialloblù defenders. The only time Verona manages to get out of its shell it also creates a scare in Maignan with Tameze who does not arrive by a whisker at the appointment on a cross from Ngonge. Not even the time to rejoice over Roma’s draw before Verona complicates life again on its own because of Ngonge who, in the 45th minute, touches Brahim Diaz from behind in the area. Valeri needs the Var to grant the penalty that Giroud coldly transforms.

Lazovic comes on and provides the 1-1 assist to Faraoni

In the second half, Verona tries to raise the center of gravity but fails to take the initiative away from a much more precise Milan in dribbling. The Rossoneri only trembled in the 56th minute when a mistake by Giroud forced Maignan to come out desperately to anticipate Ngonge launched on the break. Zaffaroni then decides to play the double Verdi-Lazovic card for Djuric and Veloso and the move proves him right. It was precisely from an incursion into the area on Lazovic’s left that Faraoni’s cross at the far post was born and he headed in (72′).

Leao brace, Verona in the playoff thanks to Dybala

Faraoni himself runs the risk of making a hit when he throws his arm in on Leao’s header but Valeri and the Var do not consider the episode to be the maximum punishment. Milan didn’t fit in and, after having committed Montipò with Thiaw’s header, they took the lead again in the 85th minute with Leao who finished off a good ride with a precise diagonal right foot from 22m. Verona collapses and also collects the 3-1 from the unleashed Leao on the counterattack. It seems over instead to give a smile to the Scala family comes the news of Dybala’s goal in Rome. Now they will have another 90 minutes to try and avoid returning to Serie B after 4 years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in tears at the San Siro on the day of his farewell to Milan











Ibrahimovic, emotional farewell to football at the end of the game

At the end of the match, emotions and emotion also for the fans who paid the right tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who surprisingly gave his definitive farewell to football and not only to the Rossoneri. He leaves Milan after a total of 6 seasons seasoned with 93 goals in 163 games. Curva Sud greeted him by writing “Godbye” (and not Goodbye), a play on words to greet a ‘God’. The Swedish champion in tears showed the heart symbol to the cameras, crossed the guard of honor reserved for him by his teammates and proudly received the n. 11 signed by all members of the club.

“I will be a Milan supporter for life”

“I can’t breathe, but that’s okay. Many memories and emotions have passed through this stadium – said Ibra, accompanied by the incessant chants of the fans -. The first time I arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time, love I want to thank my family and everyone close to me for their patience. I also thank the players, who have been my second family. I thank the coach and the staff for the responsibility they have given me. I thank the managers for the opportunity. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, making me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say ‘ciao’ to football, but not to you. Forza Milan, goodbye”.

MILAN-VERONA 3-1

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan 6 (44th Mirante sv); Calabria 5 (39’st Florence sv), Thiaw 6, Tomori 6.5, Hernandez 5.5; Tonal 6.5, Krunic 6 (26th Pobega 6); Messiah 5.5 (39th Saelemaekers 6), Diaz 6.5 (26th De Ketelare 6), Leao 8; Giroud 7. In the squad: Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Gabbia, Ballo-Toure, Bakayoko, Adli, Rebic, Origi. Alternator: 7 pipes.

Verona (3-5-2): Mount 6; Magnani 6, Hien 6.5, Cabal 6 (39th Dawidowicz sv); Pharaoh 7, Solomon 6.5 (39th Abildgaard sv), Veloso 5 (14th Lazovic 6.5), Tamez 6, Depaoli 6; Ngonge 5 (33rd Gaich sv), Djuric 5 (14th Verdi 6). In panchina: Perilli, Berardi, Zeefuik, Ceccherini, Coppola, Terracciano, Doig, Hrustic, Braaf, Kallon. Alternator: Saffron 5.5.

Referee: Valeri of Rome 5.5.

Rarely: 47’pt Giroud (reg.); 27th Faraoni, 40th and 47th Leo.

Expelled: Bocchetti at 17’st from the bench for protests.

Ammonite yourself: Magnani, Sulemana, Cabal, Depaoli, Hernandez.

Corners: 7-1 for Milan.

Recovery: 1′.