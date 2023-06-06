Milan, what’s behind the farewell of Maldini and Massara: the Pioli problem and the transfer market

Half an hour of discussion with Gerry Cardinale in a hotel in the center was enough: Paolo Maldini and Fréderic “Ricky” Massara leave Milan. The technical and sporting directors thus divorced from the team that they led to winning a championship and among the best four in Europe. The two had renewed last year until 2024. Even at the time they had been close to saying goodbye. Their fate had been put on hold during negotiations with Red Bird. But even in 2019, when the owner was another, some creaking had emerged. Then forgotten with the championship win. This time the reason for the farewell lies in “differences” on the management of the squad and on the future of coach Stefano Pioli.

I problems

But there are also differences on the plans for the new course and for next season in particular. RedBird evidently wasn’t satisfied both with the season’s performance, with a fifth place transformed into fourth only by the penalty suffered by Juventus, and with the summer investments, with Charles De Ketelaere and Divock Origi symbols of choices that didn’t give results on the field. The team, as soon as they learned of it, was furious. Leao has just signed a contract renewal with the current management and could have made a different choice. Theo Hernandez may be leaving. As well as Maignan, who also arrived with the technical project of Maldini and Massara. At the decisive meeting Cardinale was accompanied by Giorgio Furiani, CEO and former manager of Elliott. Geoffrey Moncada and Hendrick Amstadt could now manage the transfer market.

The summons

Cardinale has summoned Maldini to the hotel on Corso Venezia. The face-to-face lasted 35 minutes. The main reason for the dispute was the €50m budget for the transfer market. Which corresponds to the income of those who qualify for the Champions League. Massara and the partner would have liked more money. To compete with the big ones in Europe. The Americans pointed out the spending flop of the last transfer market: De Ketelaere and Origi. There have also been disagreements about Pioli. Which would be on the grill even if the contract expires in 2025. But there are rumors of an interest in Antonio Conte. For Cardinale, the priority now is account management.

The change of pace

The Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the farewell of Maldini and Massara will be the occasion for a change of pace on the part of the Cardinal. That now he will manage the affairs of the Rossoneri more personally. The stadium deal will be the testing ground for ownership. But Cardinale’s intention is to oversee the company’s affairs on a daily basis. Furlani will manage the market. Moncada coordinates a network of ten scouts and will continue to report players. But above all, Cardinale believes in the “Mister Moneyball” model market. That is, that of the players selected on the basis of the data.

Maldini manager

Maldini had returned to Milan in the summer of 2018, nine years after his retirement, taking on the role of director of strategic development in the sports area. In 2019, after Leonardo’s resignation, Maldini became head of the technical area. Together with Massara, Maldini built the team that won the Scudetto in the 2021-2022 season, bringing the Italian flag back to San Siro after 11 years and thus winning his first trophy as a manager.

