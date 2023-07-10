Milatović in Belgrade | Info

The President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, said in Belgrade that, apart from traditional ties and close relations, Montenegro and Serbia are permanently linked by common goals, which are primarily regional stability and membership in the EU.

Milatović expressed his belief that the political relations between the two countries will go on an upward trajectory.

“When you build trust with neighboring countries, only then can you become truly and sustainably successful. By committing to these goals, we are giving good momentum to the pro-European development of the Western Balkans,” Milatović pointed out.

Milatović, in his address at the ceremonial reception in the Montenegrin House in Belgrade, as part of his first official visit to Serbia, said that he is convinced that the political relations between Montenegro and Serbia will go on an upward trajectory in the coming period and that this will be a good flywheel for additional improvement of the economic, cultural and overall relations.

He stated that, after Brussels and his visit to European institutions and the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, he is coming to Belgrade with the intention of contributing to the revitalization of political relations between the two countries.

“The presence of President Vučić at my inauguration on May 20, Minister Dacić at the Summit within the framework of the Cooperation Process in Southeast Europe that we had in Podgorica on June 27, and this my first visit to Belgrade, in such a short period, are in favor of improving relations between the two countries The revitalization of political relations is important for the improvement of our economic relations, which results in direct benefits for the economy and citizens,” said Milatović.

He reminded that Serbia is Montenegro’s largest trade partner by far, with a trade of 764 million euros last year, which represents a fifth of the total turnover of goods abroad.

“Serbia is also the largest tourist market for us. In 2022, 435,000 tourist arrivals from Serbia were realized in Montenegro, which is a share of 21 percent of the total number of foreign tourist arrivals,” stated Milatović.

He added that Serbia was the largest foreign investor in Montenegro last year with 137 million euros or 12 percent of the total value of foreign direct investments, which is an increase of 80 percent compared to 2021.

“Despite these data, Montenegro does not have ambassador-level relations with Serbia, which is our most important economic partner, not for technical reasons, but for political reasons, the two countries do not have common border crossings like we have with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania, payment transactions represent a serious business barrier, our mixed commissions for solving these apparently technical issues have not met for years, and a joint session of the governments of the two countries has never been held,” said Milatović.

He said that, despite all the challenges, the ties between the citizens and the economy of Montenegro and Serbia remained strong, and that therefore it is the responsibility, but also the obligation, of the statesmen of the two countries not to disturb these relations, but to improve them.

Milatović, who arrived today on an official two-day visit to Serbia, will meet in Belgrade tomorrow with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and then with the President of the Serbian Parliament, Vladimir Orlić.

