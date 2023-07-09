Mile Ignjatović as she looks now | Entertainment

Almost 30 years ago, Mile Ignjatović sang the song “Na putu za ludilo” which became a hit, and few people know what the singer looks like today.

Many remember the hit song “Na putu za ludilo” which he sang back in 1996 Mile Ignjatović, but no one knows what this extremely popular singer looks like today. After releasing a big hit, the singer enjoyed great popularity for a long time, and although many predicted a long and successful career, he suddenly withdrew from the music scene and completely disappeared from the public world.

At one time, we could hear the track at every turn, and today it is often heard at celebrations. At that time, the performer had long hair, by which he was recognizable, and women, so to speak, adored him, and he was considered a real pop seducer.

Although “On the Road to Madness” brought him great popularity, no other song he recorded of late was as popular as it. In 2002, Mile recorded his last album, only to then disappear completely. However, today, at the age of 55, she still maintains her long hair. He lives in the village of Dragosinjca near Kraljevo, and is dedicated to his family.



Although he retreated into the media underground, Mile is very active on social networks and often posts photos with his wife. Ignjatović’s wife is blonde, and the photos in which they pose show that they are in love as they were when they started dating.

