Mile Kitić on daughter and career | Entertainment

Mile Kitić spoke about his long-term career and his daughter Elena Kitić, who in a short time achieved great success on the domestic music scene.

During his career of more than 40 years, Mile Kitić can boast of a wide repertoire of songs that the audience asks him to sing again and again. The singer has sailed into the eighth decade of his life, but due to his positive energy and cheerful spirit, he does not plan to stop playing music anytime soon.

“I’ve recorded a lot of songs and I’m lucky that I have a lot of songs present that are hits. I know at performances it’s about 50, 60 songs that sing along with me. Maybe someone has bigger hits, but not as many songs present“, he said, and younger colleagues often take as an example the success of his career, which they also wish for.

I’ve never been at the top, but I’ve never been at the bottom, somewhere that golden middle upwards. It’s hard to maintain, I’ve been on stage for 40 years, but new people come, new trends, but I still work like in the best times, maybe even more. Many are wondering how much longer,” Mile told “Grand”.

Although she sings a completely different musical genre than her father, Elena Kitić in a short time became one of the most popular young singers, who tries to build her career with hits, not scandals – “I didn’t want to force her, it was her decision to she doesn’t appear in the media. She records a song and that’s it, and the fact that she is present again is the quality of her and her collaborators,” explained Kitić and added that she will have to work a lot more to reach him.

She can’t say she’s more popular than me yet. Congratulations, I would like her to be more popular, but we won’t weigh in, I would like her to be the most popular in the world“, he claims.

Elena, who is in love with rapper Mihail Mix Vujić, is also very popular on social networks, where she rarely causes a stir with brutal photos:

Look at how she looked just a few years ago!

