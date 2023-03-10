Singer Milena Ćeranić reacted violently to a question that the presenter asked her during the show.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The singer Milena Ćeranić once admitted that she is “crazy when she falls in love” and that she is loved by “other people’s men as well as other people’s women”, however she does not like to talk too much about her private life and hides it from the public like “snake legs “. That’s how she reacted extremely violently to such a question when she was a guest on the show “Amidži Show”.

It was precisely this topic when Milena angrily told everyone: “Why don’t you understand that I’m not going to talk about it since I was bitten by Farma? I realized that no matter what I say, they will always create what they want. If you really care to know who I’m sleeping with, then what can I tell you. I just don’t like it when they foil, roses bloom, and then when it’s not pleasant, then they won’t talk about it,” said Milena.

Milena once recorded the song “Dvadesete gazim”, which is still a big hit today, and the presenter asked her – “Are you planning to release the song ‘Tridesete gazim’?”, while the singer told him: “I don’t repeat myself and I don’t I’m warming up, I’m not going to be the same as before”.

The singer was in a relationship with colleague Nemanja Stevanović, which they started while they were both in the reality show “Farm”, and then with basketball player Vladimir Dašć, who was married at the time. She also had a brief romance with Vuk Mob, with whom she remained on good terms. Milena suffered a serious blow when, due to inappropriate behavior in the reality show, she was kicked out of the then publishing house Grand, and after more than a decade she spoke about the difficult period that is now behind her.

05:26 MILENA ĆERANIĆ FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER 10 YEARS ABOUT THE FARM AND BEING EJECTED FROM THE GRAND: I was condemned by the public at 23, there was a lot of INJUSTICE Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

