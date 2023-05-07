Milena Kačavenda canceled the wedding due to the day of mourning | Entertainment

Milena Kačavenda, the godmother of the reality TV participant Ana Ćurčić, canceled the wedding due to the three-day mourning that was declared in Serbia.

Milena Kačavenda, godmother of Ana Ćurčić, a member of the Cooperative, surprised her best friend when she sent a letter to the estate in Šimanovci informing her that she was getting married.

Ana was shocked by the information she received, and persistently repeated: “Is it possible?”. However, because of the terrible crimes and three days of mourning in Serbia, Kačevenda had to cancels his wedding. As she explained, over 200 weddings were cancelled, including hers, and now she is trying to find a new date.

“Unfortunately, due to three days of mourning, all weddings had to be canceled, including mine. I regret that I did not see when Ana read the letter and how she accepted the news. I even called the production a week ago and begged them to they let him attend my wedding, but they didn’t approve it. Now I have a problem with the registrar, because as he told me, about 200 weddings have been canceled and now there are no appointments. The weekends are all booked up, so they offer me to have the wedding on a weekday, which for now it doesn’t answer at all because of the guests,” said Kačavenda.

Watch Ana’s reaction:



