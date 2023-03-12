“Tuzla city deserves to stay in the league, with or without me,” said Milenko Bošnjaković after the defeat in Banja Luka.

Tuzla sati is in the relegation zone.

Milenko Bošnjaković’s team failed to make a surprise in Banja Luka and was defeated by Borc with a convincing 3:0, after which they hold the last two places in the table with Igman, the ones that lead to a lower rank.

After the duel, the coach of Tuzla City congratulated Borac and said that his team tried in various ways to achieve a positive result, but failed to do so.

“A well-deserved victory for Borc, they used all their chances, along with some half-chances that they didn’t use. Today, we came to sell leather at a high price, we tried to be a little more careful because we were missing certain players, so we conceded two goals from a cheaply made situation. In the second in the half we tried to be more open and conceded another one. We tried both cautiously and openly, all or nothing and we failed. Congratulations to Borc, it is a serious team, well led, has experienced individuals who can create an advantage. We were most afraid of the breaks that performed by Ninković and we conceded two goals from two stoppages, exactly where we trained, where we knew the ball would go… I feel sorry for my boys, they are a correct, hard-working team. does not diminish the success of Borc. I congratulate Vinko, an exceptional coach and a top man, and I wish him the best of luck with Borc in the continuation of the championship.” said Bošnjaković.

He then referred to the situation in which his club is and said that Tuzla city does not deserve to be relegated from the league.

“I took over Tuzla City, two points away from the relegation zone. We didn’t play badly, we tried, but the result just didn’t work for us. Today, we ran into an upbeat Brac. I hope that luck will take a look at us in the coming period. There will be a lot of fighting, with with me or without me. Tuzla city deserves to stay in the league. It is a well-organized club, the president is an exceptional man and he did not deserve to be relegated from the league. I see the club as my own, so this situation is very difficult for me. We will try, we will fight “Tuzla city deserves to survive with or without me”he said and added:

“The fact that we didn’t play in Tušanj contributed to everything. I told the boys today before the game that we should prepare for such a good pitch, we haven’t played on a pitch like this for a long time. Everything was against Tuzla City. We are going back to Tušanj and I hope that we will use it for some better presentations. We played well in Široki Brijeg, today we tried something… we tried”.