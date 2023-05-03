Milenko Đaković sentenced to probation | Info

The basic court in Prijedor conditionally sentenced former mayor Milenko Đaković because the city did not calculate VAT on parking rental services, according to the decision of this court.

The suspended sentence imposed a fine of 20,000 KM, which will not be enforced on the condition that the defendant does not commit a new offense of equal or greater severity within one year from the decision’s entry into force.

Đaković was the mayor of Prijedor from 2016 to 2020.

On November 8, 2021, the Administration for Indirect Taxation of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a misdemeanor order to the city of Prijedor and Milenko Đaković, as the responsible person, because the city did not calculate 103,775 KM VAT on parking rental services from October 2019 to July 2021.

At the oral hearing in the Basic Court in Prijedor in January of this year, city representative Maja Kunić and Đaković stated that they accept responsibility for the violation of the VAT Act.

The court took Đaković as mitigating circumstances for the recognition of the misdemeanor, previous non-punishment, the fact that the tax liability in question has been paid in the meantime, that he committed the offense negligently, that he is now a pensioner and a family member, and that he was not registered as a debtor in the register of fines, while aggravating factors the court did not find the circumstances.

By the same decision, the city of Prijedor was exempted from misdemeanor responsibility for the reason that as a unit of local self-government it cannot be responsible for a misdemeanor, but only responsible persons in local self-government units can be responsible.

The decision of the Basic Court in Prijedor is final.

