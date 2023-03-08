Milenko Pavlov revealed how Velimir Bata Živojinović “used” his friendship with Josip Broz Tito.

Source: MNPress/Lepa&Srećna

The legendary Serbian actor Velimir Bata Živojinović passed away on May 22, 2016, and his passing was also felt on the acting scene.

His films are still one of the most watched, and his colleagues are very happy to mention him and remember numerous situations and anecdotes with him. An actorMilenko Pavlov he was a guest with host Ivan Gajić in the show “Pulse of Serbia” on Kurir television, where he touched on his famous colleague, but also of his friendship with Josip Broz Tito.

“While I was studying, Tito was still alive. Where were you allowed to tell a joke about Tito. One of my friends did that, and got stuck on Goli Otok. It’s nothing new. Although I have to admit that at that time a lot of attention was paid to culture. After the war, that socialist realism was incredibly emphasized. Various plays were played and many films were made. Today, those films are shown on television, the fact is that they were drawn towards communism, but artistically they were very well done. Tito gave huge sums of money “, said the actor, then mentioned Živojinović.

“Bata is significant in that he was friends with Tito. That’s how he knew how to go to the “Committee” and say that Tito ordered something to be recorded. Whoever was allowed to check and they listened to him. Bata was one size, no only as an actor, but also as the initiator of various films. Once the Slovenians did not have enough money when they were filming and Bata told them “tomorrow you will be paid”. He found some money and paid the Slovenians to continue filming,” said the actor .

