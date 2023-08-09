Miles Kane, critic of his album One Man Band (2023)

It seems inevitable that, unconsciously and during the initial contact with what is a new job of Miles Kanea certain sensation of déjà vu arises, after locating in the reference few novelties with respect to previous titles by the author such as “Colour Of The Trap” (Columbia, 11) and “Don’t Forget Who You Are” (Columbia, 13). It is, in fact, an ephemeral sensation that is assumed naturally, knowing that the British man is not the most innovative or avant-garde musician in the world and that, on the other hand, he has a very good grasp of his own style. . It also happens that this evident reiteration of forms matters rather little when, as in the case of the former The Rascals, the artist is capable of billing an album as “One Man Band”, with the appearance and effectiveness of a compilation.

The expertise of the Merseysider manages to sequence one potential single after another and in almost each of the eleven pieces that make up the release in question. Even though in “Change The Show” (BMG, 22) the singer veered slightly towards clearly soulful and seventies sounds, the truth is that today he is once again striving to hit targets of elegant indie-pop and classic British style, with influences from The Beatles -especially John Lennon–, David Bowie, The Jam, Oasis or Faces fitting him like a good suit. And it is in that plot, now materialized in the juicy “One Man Band”, where Kane is nothing short of infallible, with a scandalous nose for illuminating this type of composition.

The work opens with a trio of aces that includes the autobiographical “Troubled Son”, “The Best Is Yet To Come” and the magnificent cut that gives the product its title. A blistering start that keeps pace with the aggressive “Never Taking Me Alive”, the soccer single “Baggio”halftime of the house (with Lennon’s shadow falling vertically) “Ransom”, the playful one “Doubles” o “Heal”, before that pretty acoustic song that is “Scared Of Love” act as closure. “One Man Band” It has been produced by James Skelly from The Coral (something that shows in the sound itself), and has at one time or another collaborated with regular Jamie Biles, Tom Odgen from Blossoms, Keiran Shudall from Circa Waves or Andy Burrow.

After a couple of successful titles, Miles Kane it returns to scratch the level shown in its beginnings, and the crown of the typical British sound (understood in the best possible way and conveniently updated) seems to settle on its head. Above all, taking into account that Alex Turner (sidekick in The Last Shadow Puppets) and his Arctic Monkeys definitely seem immersed in that creative maturity with crooner echoes and obvious reflection of his last two LPs. Thus, the section dedicated to guitars at the service of pop remains free, with electricity as the plot line along with that type of refrain so suitable for singing out loud in the pub or at the festival of the day. Some qualities endorsed, conscientiously, in an album as proactive as the present turns out to be “One Man Band”.