Milestone today announced the new annual iteration of its motorcycle simulator featuring MotoGP 23which this year will arrive a little later than usual: the game will in fact be available June 8 instead of in April as happened in the past.
The announcement is accompanied by a trailer, which we show below, and the cover image that presents us with Pecco Bagnaia, reigning champion on Ducati, the 8-times world champion Marquez on Honda, Quartararo on Yamaha, Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia and Jack Miller, who just switched from Ducati to KTM.
The main novelty of the game will be the dynamic weather with the relative Flag to Flag formula for the race: it will be possible to enter the pits and change bikes in case of changing weather conditions. Then the editor returns and a new AI that should help novice players. Here are the official details, the trailer and the cover image.
The complete 2023 Official Championship in the most challenging and advanced MotoGP experience ever. Everyone can aspire to become champions!
Our advanced Neural Aid system analyzes your performance and assists you in managing braking, acceleration and handling. You can adjust them according to your tastes and abilities to always have the best track experience. Learn to believe in your abilities and perfect your style with the special MotoGP Academy training sessions and learn with Tutorials dedicated to mastering every aspect of the game.
Renewed career even more challenging and realistic
Your journey to glory has never been so personal. Just like in real life, your choices will have direct consequences on your career. Manage Rivalries and make the most of the new Turning Points to progress faster between the various classes.
Unpredictable weather and Flag to Flag
When everything can change in an instant, strategy becomes your greatest ally. Dynamic Weather brings a new level of unpredictability to racing. Make quick decisions and make the most of the Flag to Flag rule to turn the tide of the race.
Customize, win and create with your style
Make your experience truly unique with powerful new graphics editors. Show everyone your style and creativity with stickers, drawings and writings for your rider, your bike and even your helmet!
Multiplayer
To prove that he is the best, MotoGP™23 offers full cross-play* to compete with other players regardless of their platform and console generation. Finally, the new ranked races will allow you to face other players of your same skill level to enjoy the most intense and challenging duels!
Shared screen
Half screen, double the fun. When your bitterest rival is also your best friend, there’s only one way to determine who really is the strongest driver: Sit on the couch racing shoulder to shoulder to find out.