Milestone today announced the new annual iteration of its motorcycle simulator featuring MotoGP 23which this year will arrive a little later than usual: the game will in fact be available June 8 instead of in April as happened in the past.

The announcement is accompanied by a trailer, which we show below, and the cover image that presents us with Pecco Bagnaia, reigning champion on Ducati, the 8-times world champion Marquez on Honda, Quartararo on Yamaha, Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia and Jack Miller, who just switched from Ducati to KTM.

The main novelty of the game will be the dynamic weather with the relative Flag to Flag formula for the race: it will be possible to enter the pits and change bikes in case of changing weather conditions. Then the editor returns and a new AI that should help novice players. Here are the official details, the trailer and the cover image.