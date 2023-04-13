Good news for motorcycle and RIDE franchise fans, it’s officially on its way RIDE 5, new iteration of the series dedicated to these road racing cars. However, the release date of a title has not yet been revealed which, as is the tradition of the series, aims to become the most complete representation of two-wheeled competition.

Seven years after the release of the first chapter, RIDE 5 intends to maintain the traditional distinctive features of the Series, such as the great variety of models and circuits (we will have a mix of real and imaginary tracks available), however, enriching itself with features that allow enthusiasts to go beyond a simple racing experience and identify into a more personal and immersive gaming experience.

With this fifth episode, which will continue to rely on Unreal Engine, Milestone says goodbye to old generation consoles, focusing on cutting-edge technologies to make the gaming experience as close to reality as possible. RIDE 5 for example, it will have a new 3D cloud system to ensure breathtaking views of the sky above the track.

Another interesting feature promised by the Milanese studio is the dynamic weather, capable of giving new depth to our races, not only from a spectacular point of view, but also from a strategic one.

The realism of the simulated physics and the driving model have always been one of the flagships of this series, and also this new RIDE 5 promises great attention to these aspects, with a rich series of improvements, proposing for example an even more simulative motorbike-rider interaction and a more precise rendering of the physics of the chain and suspensions.

Finally, another excellent news is the announcement of a totally open online multiplayer, with full support for cross-play between different platforms.

We leave you with the announcement trailer of RIDE 5good vision!