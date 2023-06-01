Milestone takes us back to the tracks of micro machines with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Milestone has announced the development of the new episode of its arcade racer dedicated to the famous Mattel cars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Waited for the October 19th On both old and new generation consoles, the game will introduce all-new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles, and game modes.

Here are the first official information on the game, followed by the announcement trailer.

CATEGORIES OF VEHICLES, ENVIRONMENTS AND GAME MECHANICS

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will launch with more than 130 vehicles, including, for the first time, motorcycles and ATVs. Stock, Powered, and Ultimate vehicle categories will differentiate performance, while players can further customize their driving style by using skill points to purchase specific perks and assemble their ideal vehicle.

Five distinct environments await players in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, each with unique racing surfaces that affect vehicle performance for a more dynamic racing experience. Vehicles will also interact with different objects both on and off the track, making racing even more unpredictable.

In addition to a greater variety of vehicles and environments that open up more action-packed and strategic racing scenarios, driving and maneuvering skills are put to the test with the addition of two new skills, dodging and jumping. Side running will allow for tactical impacts against opponents, dodging obstacles and daring flips to the finish line, while players can pull off spectacular jumps anytime, anywhere. At the press of a button, drivers will have new opportunities to overtake opponents, discover hidden shortcuts and new stretches of track.

These innovations, together with the drift and boost functions already present in the first game, ensure that each race can offer a unique and exciting experience, giving players greater control over their destiny.

NEW GAME MODES AND ONLINE FEATURES

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will feature a number of new game modes that add a next level of fun and challenge both online and offline, including events that push the pilots’ skills to the limit or teach them to master the art of drifting and avoiding obstacles. crashes with speed and precision. The fan-favorite two-player split-screen mode returns to fuel exciting couch duels, while a host of improvements, including the ability to party with friends and the addition of cross-play*, will ignite the multiplayer experience.

AN IMPROVED, STORY FOCUSED CAMPAIGN

A story-driven career mode featuring four original characters is another major addition to the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. The background and personality of each character will be presented through animated cutscenes that will immerse players in a captivating narrative, making their journey into the world of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged truly unforgettable.

POWER TO THE PLAYERS!

Player-generated content has played a huge role in the success of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which boasts over 1 million liveries and 400,000 tracks designed by Hot Wheels fans, so in Hot Wheels Unleashed™ 2 – Turbocharged the possibilities for unleashing the creativity of players are even greater. The enhanced Track Editor will introduce new modules and special features that will increase the diversity of player-generated tracks, while an update to the Livery Editor will introduce the Sticker Editor for creating, saving and sharing original templates and shapes. To ensure that everyone can enjoy their fellow players’ creations, all user-generated content will be shareable across platforms on day one of launch. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged.