Milica Dabović published two provocative photos on the social network Twitter, after which the comments became heated. Some are offensive contents

Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13/printscreen

Although she has dealt with those who comment negatively on social networks several times, Milica has done it once again – she published photos in which she poses provocatively dressed in underwear, next to which she wrote “only you talk”.

Although Twitter users praised her appearance and curves, and even told her not to “worry about people and their negative comments”, there were a few of them who criticized Milica’s nudity and mentioned her son. One of the negative comments reads “Son Stefan, your mother will buy you sneakers, my uncle will pay on Onlifens“.

This is the picture they are commenting on:

https://t.co/BTvIwzV4DJ You can just speak and speakpic.twitter.com/Px92sIZSvF — MILICA DABOVIC (@MILICADABOVIC13)April 1, 2023

And this is what it looks like when Milica is filmed for Onlifens:

00:08 milica dabović in underwear Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13 Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

