Home » Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment
World

Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment

by admin
Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment

Basketball player Milica Dabović posted a provocative picture on the Instagram social network

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

Basketball player Milica Dabović managed to cause a stir again with an explicit post on Instagram. The newly minted Onlife star posts pictures and videos on social networks every day, and whether they are from the official site for the 18+ audience or taken just for Instagram, followers notice that there is no big difference when it comes to marketing nudity.

This time, Milica posed on the beach, she took a picture of what she looks like only in PVC panties that are held up by two strings. In the foreground is the size of the material with which she is covered, and then her brutal abs. The description of this provocative picture reads: “I slowly became immune to every negative comment, I tried to absorb all the good, what was useful for me“.

With this post, Milica revealed that she probably expects criticism of this post as well, and in the comments, apart from congratulating her on her appearance, they also posted several “Dear God” comments, but also the statement: “For God’s sake, Milica, what is this?”

See:

Source: Instagram / stefanovamama13

See also these posts of the hot basketball player:


See description

FOR GOD’S GOODNESS, MILITIA! The most brutal image of a Serbian basketball player – “There is no difference between what she did and Onlifens”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13No. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

See also  The international jet set loves the Aeolian Islands, the Dutch royals are also arriving

BONUS VIDEO:

00:06 Milica Dabović Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy