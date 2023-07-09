Home » Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment
Basketball player Milica Dabović showed how her swimsuit looks

Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

Milica Dabović, a former basketball player and recently the local star of Onlifens website for adults, has been resting in Herceg Novi for some time, from where she posts pictures and videos every day.

So far, Milica has shown several combinations that she took to the beach, and in the sea of ​​small bikinis, one beige costume stands out, which she photographed from the front and from the back.

Because of certain pictures, she received funny comments, but also those that said she looked “better than girls twice her age.

See Milica in bikinis this season:


MILICA FROM THE FRONT AND FROM THE BACK! The basketball player is causing chaos on the nets again – hot photos surfaced!

00:01 Milica Dabović Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

Source: Instagram/stefanovamama13

