Milica Dabović on massacres in Serbia | Entertainment

Milica Dabović on massacres in Serbia
Milica Dabović on massacres in Serbia

Milica Dabović on massacres in Serbia

Milica Dabović commented on the inappropriate behavior of individuals during the days of mourning that were declared in Serbia, but also in the Republic of Srpska and Montenegro.

Domestic stars have not remained immune to tragic events in our country, and some of them have signed petitions to ban certain social networks. Now Milica Dabović also announced herself on her Instagram. Although she is often the target of public criticism, Milica announced the message that is being talked about.

Former representative dshe reacted to the inappropriate behavior of individuals during the days of mourning that were first declared in Serbia, then in the Republic of Srpska and Montenegro.

“I’m ashamed all day today. Although I personally haven’t done anything ugly or shameful, I’m ashamed of other people’s actions (what the young transfer blam would say) because they’re unprecedentedly inappropriate with perfectly missed timing. Try to be ashamed. Shame is an innate emotion, you come into this world with it. Jealousy, for example, is not. You learn it, just like hate. The fact that shame has atrophied nowadays is the key to hell. Shame is necessary!”, wrote Milica.

