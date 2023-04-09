Home World Milica Dabović’s ex-boyfriend published her naked pictures | Entertainment
Milica Dabović’s ex-boyfriend published her naked pictures | Entertainment

Milica Dabović’s ex-boyfriend published her naked pictures | Entertainment

Milica Dabović is once again at the center of a scandal, this time because of her ex-boyfriend, who is showing her a terrible way!

As it says CourierMJ with whom he is Milica Dabović was in a relationship before, he threatened her for a long time and asked her to reconcile, but she did not agree, so he published her naked pictures.

“Three days ago, that man published Milica’s photos in which she is completely naked in a group on the Telegram application. These are pictures that she sent him while they were in a relationship, because she trusted him and did not believe that he would come to this. Milica and MJ broke up a long time ago, she had other boyfriends in the meantime and had no plans to return to him. However, he obviously hoped that there would be a reconciliation,” said the source, stating that the basketball player had a hard time with this scandal.

“She’s on medication, she can’t believe this happened to her. She thought that he would come to his senses and that everything would end with threats. A few days ago he asked her to see each other to have s**s, which she refused, and on the same day MJ posted her naked pictures in the Telegram group. In addition to being embarrassed by this move, Milica is also negatively affected by this to work with Only Fences, where she sells pictures of herself in which she is not completely naked.”

“It’s about my ex’s revenge. He made me hell,” she said briefly for Blic. And look at what Milica Dabović’s new boyfriend looks like:

