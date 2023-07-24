milica gardašević won the Olympic standard | Sport

The Serbian champion achieved a career result!

Long jumper Milica Gardašević is the sixth member of the Serbian Olympic team for Paris 2024! She exceeded the norm for the Games at the Balkaniad in Kraljevo, where she had a spectacular jump of 6.91 meters. She jumped the norm of 6.85 with ease and joined Ivana Vuleta, who also “certified” her visa for France this Sunday.

Milica was born in Novi Sad in 1998 and is the current champion of Serbia. She has confirmed her enormous talent since her junior days, when in 2017 she was first at the European Under-20 Championship in Italy. Her first trip to the Olympic Games was also announced by a great jump in Székesfehérvár five days ago, when she beat Nigeria’s Ese Brume, bronze medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, with a score of 6.80.

Before the Serbian long jumpers, boxer Natalija Šadrina and boxer Vahid Abasov won the Olympic standards, and the first Olympic visa was “obtained” by Zorana Arunović, the famous Serbian archery champion.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.



