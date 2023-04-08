Milica Kemez experienced a shock during her appearance on the show “Magazin in”.

Izvor: pink tv / screenshot

A team of former participants of the Cooperative was a guest in the new episode of the “Magazin in” show, where they commented on numerous topics and current affairs.

Among the guests was Milica Kemez, who experienced a real shock in the middle of the show. The real surprise happened halfway through the show, when Stefan Milošević Panda brought the papers and handed them to Milica, who didn’t know what it was about, like no one else in the studio. Then came the explanation that left everyone speechless:

“It’s a contract… you enter the Cooperative. Sign it and you’re good to go,” Panda said.

Milica looked at and read the contract in shock, and nothing was clear to her. She was told that she had to leave the filming of the show immediately and that she was obliged to join the Co-operative immediately.

“But I don’t want to join the Cooperative… I don’t know what this is about,” she looked confusedly at the papers and the guests.

The atmosphere was already heated, and it exploded when Panda said that this was all an April Fool’s joke and that Milica was not going anywhere.

