Milica Krstić is the first Serbian woman to be on the Forbes list of the most influential people in Europe!

Source: YouTube/K1 television

This year, the first Serbian woman who lives and works in Serbia was on the Forbes list of the most influential people in Europe. She created an online platform called “Safe Space” which provides psychotherapeutic help for those who are not financially able to provide it. Milica Krstić was a guest on K1 television and revealed how she achieved incredible success!

“In 2020, I started doing psychotherapy with clients from abroad. One of my clients is a successful entrepreneur in America and he saw through LinkedIn that I started a ‘Safe Space’ and he asked me at a session ‘What is it, what did you do?’. I said that I created a project with which I want to help people who are not able to provide themselves with psychotherapy. He asked me if he could nominate me for the ’30 under 30′ category, because he writes for Forbes magazine. I asked myself what are the chances of me getting it at all, and he said ‘Let’s try’“, Milica said with a smile on her face.

How does this platform work?

“There are currently 90 psychotherapists who provide free psychotherapy on the ‘Safe Space’ platform. They are from different modalities, currently help is available in nine languages ​​and in this year we have provided help to 10,000 users. There are no working hours. The user enters the platform, chooses a psychotherapist and schedules a session. Each therapist, in order to become part of the ‘Safe Space’, must donate at least one hour a week to someone. Everything is free. They work for free, and the users receive psychotherapy for free“, explained Milica and revealed how the success of the platform is monitored:

“We monitor the evaluation of success by sending incoming and outgoing questionnaires. When the user schedules a free session, he receives an incoming questionnaire, purely to see where he is now and how he feels. After the session, he receives an exit questionnaire where we see how it was, whether he is satisfied , would you change anything. One session lasts between 40 and 60 minutes,” revealed Milica.

The most common problems

“The biggest interest of the government in our country, but also in the south of Africa. Two groups of people appear most often. That are very young people who face difficulties at university due to exam deadlines, parents’ expectations, environment. The second group is all people who have a lot of sadness, which they may have never expressed,” said Milica and added that she has only one intention:

“My goal is for as many people as possible to be well”she said.

(WORLD)