Home World Milica Milša and Žarko Jokanović revealed how they met Entertainment
World

Milica Milša and Žarko Jokanović revealed how they met Entertainment

by admin
Milica Milša and Žarko Jokanović revealed how they met Entertainment

Actress Milica Milša and screenwriter Žarko Jokanović have been together since the nineties, and now they have revealed to the public little-known details of their acquaintance.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show, screenshot

Now they were guests together in an emcee where they revealed a number of private details. Žarko Jokanović said that he met Milica in Montenegro, back in 1991, and that he immediately fell in love with her eyes.

Let me tell you, he proposed to me, and we haven’t kissed yet. When I said ‘yes’, that’s probably when we kissed for the first time! We knew each other, a week before that I said to my friend, our godmother Tanja Antić: ‘Tell your friend that it’s out of the question’. Afterwards, I agreed and, well, I wasn’t wrong,” Milša shrugged her shoulders with satisfaction in the “Amidži Show” show.

Jokanović added that everything was rejected in his apartment, where they immediately started planning their wedding. On the other hand, she doesn’t remember gifts at all, because at first there were many of them – “I gave her, like she gave me, different things from the very beginning. Now I don’t remember what we gave each other for the first time, because I’m not a materialist, it doesn’t mean anything to me and I don’t remember. For me, she is the greatest sacrifice and I don’t need another,” he delighted everyone, while Milica agreed with everything he said.

During the show, they gladly shared another detail from the past with the audience: “We were in an Indian restaurant and, since I know that she always drinks bottled water, and some restaurants still didn’t have it… I decided to buy the whole package and put it under the table. I told the waiter that when Milica looked for water, she says they don’t have any. That’s how it was. Then I say: ‘Don’t worry, I have it’ and I would take out the bottle and give it to her,” Žarko explained.

Take a look at Milica’s favorite corner in their penthouse:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

“La Via dei Librai”, over one hundred appointments...

The Kremlin wall. Still no visits for US...

Weather forecast Thursday, April 13, 2023 | Info

fighter wide aba 2 | Sport

Off to the commission of inquiry into Covid:...

Palermo, wheelchair tennis is back: six Sicilians compete

red star Fenerbahce Filip Petrushev | Sports

Rafael Nadal does not play in Barcelona |...

Altofonte, they bark the tree to write obscene...

«This is how I multiplied the dumplings at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy