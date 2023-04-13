Actress Milica Milša and screenwriter Žarko Jokanović have been together since the nineties, and now they have revealed to the public little-known details of their acquaintance.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show

Now they were guests together in an emcee where they revealed a number of private details. Žarko Jokanović said that he met Milica in Montenegro, back in 1991, and that he immediately fell in love with her eyes.

“Let me tell you, he proposed to me, and we haven’t kissed yet. When I said ‘yes’, that’s probably when we kissed for the first time! We knew each other, a week before that I said to my friend, our godmother Tanja Antić: ‘Tell your friend that it’s out of the question’. Afterwards, I agreed and, well, I wasn’t wrong,” Milša shrugged her shoulders with satisfaction in the “Amidži Show” show.

Jokanović added that everything was rejected in his apartment, where they immediately started planning their wedding. On the other hand, she doesn’t remember gifts at all, because at first there were many of them – “I gave her, like she gave me, different things from the very beginning. Now I don’t remember what we gave each other for the first time, because I’m not a materialist, it doesn’t mean anything to me and I don’t remember. For me, she is the greatest sacrifice and I don’t need another,” he delighted everyone, while Milica agreed with everything he said.



During the show, they gladly shared another detail from the past with the audience: “We were in an Indian restaurant and, since I know that she always drinks bottled water, and some restaurants still didn’t have it… I decided to buy the whole package and put it under the table. I told the waiter that when Milica looked for water, she says they don’t have any. That’s how it was. Then I say: ‘Don’t worry, I have it’ and I would take out the bottle and give it to her,” Žarko explained.

