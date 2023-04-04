Influencer Milica Pajčin celebrates April 4 as her second birthday after surviving a difficult tumor operation, and now she has sent a strong message.

Source: Instagram/leni_wolfy

Ex-wife Alekse Perovićwinner of Zvezda Grand 2017, influencer Milica Pajčinfrom whom he recently divorced, recalled the unfortunate event on this day, 4. aprilwhen she was given a second chance, so she celebrates it like a second birthday.

“04.04. I always mark this date in the corner of my head as birthday number two, because on this day I got a second chance. I took a photo the night before going to the hospital with my stomach intact, just so I could remember it sometime. The statistics were clear. Thirty percent to succeed, seventy percent to bang on the operating table. And there, I rang that seventy percent. Take it easy, bro, we’ll still be arguing,” she wrote alongside the photos.

“All of us very often in the process of getting second chances get painful and big scars, but with them comes a new white paper on which we can write in a new font. There is no Instagram filter that will make us beautiful like scars. No, really. I swear. Each one is unique, has its own arch that wants to say something. Let’s just watch and listen a little better. They are a sign that we have survived something. Our personal art. I hug you, artists,” added the influencer, who was then diagnosed with a mesenteric cyst, a rare type of tumor in the stomach. She was then told that there was a high probability that she would not survive the operation.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!