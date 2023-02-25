Milica Pavlović talked about what happened when her nine-year contract with the music production that made her famous expired.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački/ATA images/Antonio Ahel

Singer Milica Pavlović started her career in the music competition Zvezde Granda, which she left when her nine-year contract with this production expired.

“All my phonograms and my discography of three albums remained owned by Grand. It hurts me a lot and everyone at the Grand knows it. I was very explicit about that, because I invested everything myself in those albums, songs and videos, no one, except for that one song by Popović, who followed me as a finalist, never gave it or gave it to me.”said Milica as a guest on K1 television and continued:

“It hurts me that I don’t have anything from that discography, because it’s their property. That didn’t shake me either, I continued to fight. At the moment when I’m coming out of that nine-year contract, I’m kind of empty-handed. Now we go from the beginning again. Everyone told me to stay on that YouTube channel, but if I stay there, someone has a paw on him again. It was painful, but I am grateful to Grand for giving me such an opportunity, but at that moment I was very shaken. At the last meeting I had at the Grand, I only said that I wanted to continue my discography. It was not a problem to pay either. but I believe that Saša Popović has a good reason why he did not give me that YouTube channel and that it is justified. I believe in the goodness of man. The big struggle was for me to start from scratch on the new YouTube channel and publish this new album, which blew me up privately, which is the loss of my two most beloved people. I didn’t allow myself to take a longer break there, because I knew that it could cost me my mental health, but also my career, because if I were to get into it, to suffer in the way I know how and how to grieve in general, the question would be whether could I go back, because it would take a long time, and I have people who love and respect me. They helped me to overcome all that and to keep that pain in my heart, and to remain their Milica Pavlović”.

