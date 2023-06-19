Milica Tasić came to support Luka Vildoza at the derby | Sport

Along with her picture from the match, she wrote that she “judges everyone”, alluding to the look caught on camera.

There were rumors that the two were together, and now that it is Luka Vildoza was on the field in the match Red Star and Partizana Milica Tasic in the stands, it is more and more certain that it is officially a new couple on our sports scene.

The playmaker of Crvena zvezda had love problems when he arrived in Belgrade because during the season he broke up a long and serious relationship with Ajnarom Hihom. However, it seems that he quickly settled down again with the Serbian volleyball player and former Crvena Zezda player.

Milica Tasić is 24 years old, and after making her debut for the red and whites at a very young age, she went to America where she finished college. She has been following Vildoz on social networks for a long time, and now she was in the stands at the third match of the final series.



Prelapa Milica played last season in Romania, where she played for Dinamo from Bucharest, and when her season ended, she returned to Belgrade. She apparently devoted a part of the summer to basketball because she was filmed in the stands of the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall. See what it looked like:

Otherwise, during her career, she performed for the junior categories of the Serbian national team, and for now, neither she nor Vildoza have publicly announced the rumors that they are together.

