Slavica Ćukteraš and Milica Todorović made everyone laugh when they appeared on the show “Magazin in”.

Izvor: pink tv / screenshot

Singer Slavica Ćukteraš and her colleague from the Zvezde Granda competition, Milica Todorović, were guests together in the show “Magazin in” and created chaos with their statements!

Since Todorović recently became a real hit on the networks due to the answer she gave in another show to a question about her love status, she now spoke on the same topic again. While explaining that she was still single, and that no one was actually showing up, she joked and said that the woman of her life was precisely Slavica.

Milica revealed if she has a boyfriend, and then she and her friend revealed what they would like to have from each other, and made everyone in the studio laugh with their presentations.

“What can I say?! Well, he’s gone… He doesn’t appear. That’s why I brought the woman of my life – Slavica Ćukteraš,” said Milica and added:

“I would like her thinness, slanted eyes, by God she has breasts. She has full lips and a small nose. I would like to have her intuition. She is very intuitive, so that I don’t just go through the corn like a cow,” admitted Todorović, and then it was Slavica’s turn.

“I would like Milica’s calmness,” said Slavica, and Todorović was shocked:

“What? Calmness? I’ve got pussies,” Milica was surprised, so she added: “She’s referring to phlegmaticity. To the fact that I don’t argue.”

“Milica never gets into arguments, doesn’t argue, doesn’t answer. She doesn’t gossip about others, and I do all that,” Slavica made everyone in the studio laugh.

Izvor: pink tv / screenshot

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!