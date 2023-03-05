Milica Todorović talked about how hard it is to bear partings, and made the hosts of the show cry.

Source: TV Prva / screenshot

The singer was a guest on the show “Premier weekend special” and spoke openly about all current events in her career and life. At the beginning of the conversation, she recalled her beginnings in Zvezde Grand: “I won at the age of 14 and a half, not quite 15. When I entered this building for the filming of Zvetda Grand, I just wanted to sing. I used to be shy, and now you can’t stop me. I also like ballads, I also like faster songs. Now I would like to record something fast, with a faster rhythm,” said Milica.

She then publicly stated what she thinks about her ex-boyfriend, actor Petar Strugar, and made her mother and presenter cry with an emotional statement about her family.

“I have nothing against the horse and Pera Strugar, he’s a great guy. I suffer after the breakup, I cry, I call my friends, my mom… It passes quickly. I have a hard time with partings and separations, it shakes me. That’s why I don’t separate from my mom now, because I left home young. I’m with my dad on a video call. The more time I watch and spend with them, life is short. My mom cried, now we’re going to cry too,” said Milica, and then the host made me cry.

