Singer Milica Todorović opened up and talked about former partners who emotionally manipulated her.

Milica Todorović spoke for the first time about manipulation in emotional relationships. The singer doesn’t often talk about love problems, but this time she opened her soul and admitted what she was going through when it comes to romances with ex-boyfriends.

“I also had manipulators in my relationships! They humiliated me, blackmailed me, told me that without them I was worth nothing, they killed my ego and confidence! They did everything to make me feel insecure, and avoided my attempts to break up, they just emotionally manipulated me. But I understood and learned that, and now it can’t be like that anymore,” said Milica, not wanting to specify which ex-boyfriend she was referring to.

“Nenad is my first love, he is a wonderful man, he has children. Sometimes we work together, we have a great relationship. As for Radet, he was a favorite among my friends, and my mother adored him, and I claim that a very good guy”, said Milica and put an end to the stories about exes.

Milica Todorović recently she made everyone laugh in the studio while talking about her emotional status and joking about her relationship with colleague Slavica Ćukteraš, only to make everyone cry the very next day in another show talking about her ex-boyfriend, actor Petar Strugar and her mother.

