Milica Veselinović claims that Miljana Kulić stole her things Fun

The participants of the Cooperative do not stop talking about Miljana Kulić, and now Milica Veselinović revealed what she did before she was disqualified from the reality show.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Miljana Kulić, after being taken out of the Cooperative due to her poor health, was returned to the reality show, but she soon started creating chaos. She hit the door with all her might, and in the end she managed to escape, which is why she was disqualified from the Cooperative and will have to pay a fine of 100,000 euros.

Since Miljana was disqualified, cooperative members have not stopped talking about her, and Milica Veselinović revealed in a conversation with Anita Stanojlović that when leaving the cooperative, Nišlijka took things that were not hers with her, and that’s how she now took her glasses.

“Miljana took my glasses.. Every year when she gets disqualified, she always takes something of mine. Last year she left in my slippers, now glasses, tracksuit…Milica pointed out.

Miljana Kulić was disqualified for voluntarily leaving the property in Šimanovci, which is why “TV Pink” will sue her. Also, due to non-compliance with the contract she signed, Kulić is obliged to pay 100,000 euros. After leaving the Zadruga, Kulić was met by Nenad Macanović Bebica, and then she published a video of them together from the car.

Now Bebica spoke for the first time and revealed how Miljana – “Miljana was in a mess, now she’s great. Of course I came to get her.” said Baby.

Here is who Miljana Kulić is with after the disqualification Source: Instagram/miljana_kulic_official Source: Instagram/miljana_kulic_official

(MONDO/SerbiaDanas)

