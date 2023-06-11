Home » Milica Veselinović on the kiss of Bilal and Maja Marinković | Fun
Before the final of Zadruga 6, Milica Veselinović was emotional with Bilal, who after leaving the reality show ended up with Maja Marinković.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Milica Veselinović is in the final of the Cooperative this season took ninth placeand a day later, a picture of Bilal and Maja Marinković kissing appeared on social networks, so she posted on that topic.

“I don’t play reality shows outside, I’m glad that Bilal stuck to his position,” she said ironically. Just a day before the final, they exchanged affections, so she was asked if the emotions disappeared overnight.

Of course, I stand by my position, that’s a boy I liked honestly. I just came out, I want to summarize all the impressions, but I won’t stick to my position, like he did, so I trampled him soon. Those who understand will understand,” said Milica, and when asked if their relationship would last, she answered: “I don’t want to go into details. I wish him and her happiness“.


Milica Veselinović
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

