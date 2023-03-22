Home World Miličević hinted that Trivić was founding a party | Info
At today’s press conference, the Acting President of the SDS, Milan Miličević, spoke about Jelena Trivić, and some media reported that he confirmed that she was founding a new party.

Source: SDS

After the media announced that Trivić was founding a new party, a denial came from SDS stating that they some media misinterpreted Miličević’s statement, and that he has no knowledge about whether Trivić will found a new party or not.

“I don’t have any information about whether Jelena Trivić is founding her own political party, and therefore I can’t even pompously write “the first politician who confirmed that Jelena Trivić is founding her own party”, says Miličević.

In the denial, it is emphasized that Miličević wished Trivić luck “IF THE MEDIA SPECULATIONS ARE CORRECT that she continues her political path in the new party”, SDS states.

However, from Miličević’s statement, it is not exactly clear what he specifically meant.

Look and judge for yourself.

