ABA league commissioner Milija Vojinović talked about the events of the eternal derby and the punishment that Matijas Lessor could receive.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/MN Press

After the victory of Partizan against Crvena zvezda in the eternal derby played in the ABA league, chaos arose. Matijas Lesor hit Filip Petrushev at the end of the game. There was a crowd, somehow the other players took the French center out of the way and then the problems continued outside the field. The statements of the two clubs followed, so the red and white basketball player was also at the police to give a statement regarding the incident. Now we are waiting for the decision of the head of the regional competition, which was what Milija Vojinović was talking about.

The commissioner of the regional competition emphasized that everything will be decided by the disciplinary judge Hrvoje Vidan. “As the procedure dictates, that case, as well as everything else that happened in the last eternal derby, but also in all other matches of the 21st round, is now in the hands of Hrvoje Vidan. I certainly wouldn’t give myself the right to prejudge his decisions or influence them in any waybut I have full confidence in his judgment and work,” Vojinović told “Novosti”.

He also referred to the problems with the fans, which is why the stands were empty last season.”I have said it many times, the ABA league always does everything in its power to prevent unsavory scenes first of all, and if they do happen, to protect the actors’ safety as much as possible. And that’s a line that must not be crossed, which can be seen based on everything that happened last season. Surely no one liked the fact that the fifth match of the final series ended in front of empty stands and that, instead of applause and songs from the fans, the squeaking of sneakers was heard, but it is our obligation to do everything to ensure the safety of the actors.”

At the end, he also talked about the postponed matches, Budućnost – Partizan, Cedevita Olimpija – Crvena zvezda and Mornar – Igokea will play their matches on April 22. “The already scheduled dates will extend the league part by only seven days, i.e. the playoffs will start in the last weekend of April, just like last season. I expect us to stay within the same framework. There is an option for the match between Sailors and Igokea to be played earlier, because they do not have obligations in European competitions,” concluded Milija Vojinović.