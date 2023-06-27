Militarie Gun, review of his album Life Under The Gun (2023)

Militarie Gun It is not a typical hardcore group despite the fact that it has been created around it and that said subgenre is part of its attitude and sound, which must also drink a lot from the increasingly popular pop melodies by bands described as ” hard” (here it would be time to allude to Turnstile, once again), distorted nineties guitars and melodic punk.

Knowing that it is already tiring to talk about COVID-19 and go around the subject and its consequences in society, it is necessary to rewind to the pandemic spring of 2020 to get to the germ of Militarie Gun. In those moments of isolation, the already seasoned on the scene and singer and drummer of the band powerviolence Regional Justice Center Ian Shelton put together this project and released four songs that he composed and wrote all himself under the title of “My Life Is Over” (Convulse Records, ’20).

Militarie Gun It is currently a quintet in which Ian is now solely the vocalist with the help of Nick Cogan and William Acuña on guitars, Vince Nguyen on drums and Max Epstein on bass. All together they bring a dozen songs baptized as “Life Under The Gun” (Loma Vista, ’23), in which the pop melodies have almost the same prominence as the torn, hardcore and powerful verses spit out by their leader, combining styles that seem contrary but that go together perfectly.

With already about three years of existence, the group arrives wanting to gain a foothold on the scene with this debut LP that will take over from last year’s compilation in which all the songs from the EP’s were joined. “All Roads Lead To The Gun I” y “All Roads Lead To The Gun II” -both from 2021- with a few extras in its expanded version in which the friends of MSPAINT and Woolworm appeared as collaborators.

“Life Under The Gun” et is a homogeneous artistic mix that could be obtained by putting together the music of Drug Church, Fugazi, Modest Mouse and Turning Point without much further ado, but the truth is that it brings with it an immediate freshness that, in turn, also stagnates a bit after several unfinished listening to the ears most accustomed to the new and massive wave of American hardcore and alternative rock.

Something worth noting about this work is the number of songs that make it up and its perfect timing, which facilitates digestion and allows the emotional and existential aspects of its lyrics to sink in effortlessly. It is not easy to transfer what is strictly necessary in such short songs (an average of two minutes per song, approximately) without staying halfway, but the quintet manages the timing very well. Songs like the robust and catchy “Think Less”, next to emocore “Never Fucked Up Once”the final “Life Under The Gun” or the guitarist and efficient “Big Disappointment” offer some of the best moments of the album together with the singles already advanced “Do It Faster” y “Very High.

The buts of this debut are not too many, but it is true that the group does not seem to mix as well as one would like. At many moments it seems that Ian -who seems not to want to exploit anything from his past in a band almost close to grind like Regional Justice Center- continues to be the only protagonist of everything, disconcerting a bit and leaving the doubt as to whether he himself wants that Militarie Gun continue to be a project of one and not of five (which would be a mistake). Nor does he seem to be up for the task of using, for now, more vocal registers that, without a doubt, would allow the rest of the band to add arrangements so that the instruments shine and do not seem like an accompaniment without more.

Qualifying this premiere as enjoyable in the short term is the fairest and most realistic thing to do, leaving aside any type of hype. The starting point of Militarie Gun It’s good, but the important thing with this type of band is to look a little at the past of its members and draw a possible future -sometimes idealized and unrealistic on the part of the listener- considering all the possibilities and trying to understand how and why they want to sound like they sound and how they could sound with not much more effort.

Life Under The Gun de Militarie Gun

