Miljan Čolović was arrested for sexual harassment Sport

Belgrade police detained former Red Star water polo player Miljan Čolović (41), on suspicion of sexually harassing girls and minors in Košutnjak this week.

The report against Čolović, who was previously convicted for the same and similar criminal acts, arrived at the beginning of the week, after which the police immediately reacted and detained him. After the hearing, he was remanded in custody for up to 30 days. The investigation is led by the Second Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to unofficial information, he was walking around Košutnjak, and then he intercepted girls and minor girls, whom he then attacked. The news about this was published on the “Facebook” profile of Pavle Bihali, the president of the “Leviathan” movement.

By the way, Čolović was sentenced to several years in prison six years ago for rape. The former water polo player was sentenced to three years for raping a housekeeper.

At that time, proceedings were also held against him for the attempted rape of a woman in Banjička Šuma in 2014, but he was acquitted for that case. Not long after he was released from prison, he was arrested in Nevesinje, also on suspicion of sexually harassing women.

He was detained in 2019 after the Nevesin police received a report that he harassed a woman in the haustor of a building in that city. Previously, it was reported to the police that Čolović sexually harassed several women in the territory of that city in various ways.

During the hearing, Čolović admitted his guilt and asked for an agreement with the prosecution, reported the then spokesman of the Trebinje District Prosecutor’s Office, Srđan Vukanović.

