Miljana Kulić begs to be returned to the Cooperative | Fun

The disqualified participant of the reality show, Miljana Kulić, allegedly ran out of money because of gambling, which is why she is begging to be returned to the Cooperative.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

According to sources for domestic media Miljana for days he has been trying to reach the leaders of the Zadruga 6 reality show and return to it again. The biggest problem in her life right now is money, which is getting less and less.

“Miljana, in popular terms, is scratching and begging to return to the current season of the Zadruga reality show. She expected that when she got out of the reality show, she would be able to live off the money she had in her account, but she gambled it all away. Gambling became a serious vice that she indulged in and it took off. To make matters worse, Miljana can’t even live off of Instagram ads, because of her behavior no one wants to advertise, even though she offers herself to various beauty salons around Nis,” said a source for local media and added:

“She used to charge about 500 euros for advertising on Instagram storiesbut now even the fact that she lowered the price doesn’t help her because no one wants to advertise it Miljana Kulic. Earlier, even though it was equally controversial, there were people who knew that a lot of them would see the advertisement, so they even paid for it. Now her recommendation is doing more harm than good to all people who care about their small businesses. The problem is that Miljana owes Pink TV 50,000 euros at the same timeand he doesn’t know how to pay that money back, because he doesn’t work anywhere, and apparently he won’t have any income in the future.”



According to the same source, the TV formats will no longer want Miljan because they are tired of her and now the focus is on some other people – “For days she has been calling certain people from the production to ask if she can return to the reality show, and with all that, they promised that she would never run away from it again. She even offered to get three times less than what she was getting until now. She is aware that in this way she will earn money, she will have nowhere to spend it, and in some way the vice of gambling, which she currently has, will be solved. Her fiance, Nenad Macanović Bebica, who does nothing, is not in a better situation either. he still goes to casinos with Miljan”.

Miljana’s chosen one, Nenad Macanović Bebica, offered several times to find a job so that they would have something to live on, but Miljana does not allow him – “Miljana is obsessed with her partners and when she is in a relationship with someone, that someone has to be by her side literally 24 hours a day. As a result, the baby cannot find a job, because Miljana would constantly call him on the phone and tell him what to bring her, buy, do… She is not used to being independent and always needs someone to be there for her. The question is how long they will sustain all this financially, because they are not employed, and they have also been kicked out of the Cooperative and have not seen a single dinar from their fees,” said a source for “Blic”.

Miljana recently had performance in Croatia, where she sang, but also mixed in a mini in front of the audience:



00:15 Miljana Kulić in Zagreb Source: Instagram/miljana_kulic_official Source: Instagram/miljana_kulic_official

