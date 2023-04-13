Miljana Kulić, a member of the Cooperative, shocked everyone again when she declared that she believed she was possessed by dark forces and that she did not know what to do.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

Her mother Marija also told how the Center for Social Work was also in the cooperative because of Miljana’s behavior, then the father of her child, Ivan Marinković, “read the beech tree” to her, and now she shocked everyone again. This time, the well-known Nišljka found herself in the spotlight due to her admission that she has had a problem with paranormal activities for days.

As she revealed to host Ivana Šopić, it is Kulić’s entered into an angry fight against the supernatural, in which she is helped by the chosen one Lazar Čolić Zola. However, as she admitted that her vision is already blurred and that she cannot think soberly, she asked the production for help, to take her out of the reality show as soon as possible and to visit the nearest church accompanied by security.

“There is some restlessness in me, it’s not a guarantee at all. You’ll think it’s crazy, but I swear to you, I can’t sleep at night. I’m sweating, my vision is abnormal, in some moments I catch myself glinting in my eyes…. Abnormal things are happening, since Thursday I feel as if this is no longer me, but someone else,” Kulić said, then continued: “It’s as if some devil entered me! I do everything by force, some demons seem to be telling me what to think, feel, do“.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

Siniša Kulić, Miljana’s father, once pointed out that black magic was cast on his daughter, although he did not believe in such things, and that Čolić was involved in everything – “I did not believe in witchcraft, various visions and predictions, and then it happens that Miljana finds a blue stone in things. She didn’t think much of it, but when we saw what it was, we immediately told her to throw it away. After that, I asked around a bit and found out that all sorts of magic tricks are done over that stone, and Zola has contact with everything and everyone in Bosnia. He gave it to her! Part of me still wants to believe that’s not true, but unfortunately, everything indicates that she has returned. That’s the only way I can sometimes explain Miljana’s condition.” Siniša pointed out recently.

And Miljana once said in a reality show that she doesn’t know what’s happening with her, and that she thinks she’s dealing with a “higher force” – “I was manipulated and tricked, God knows what they did to me. Black magic has been thrown at me, I don’t know what I’m doing and where I’m going.” shouted Miljana in the fifth season of Zadruga.

See how Miljana ended up in an icy lake after a fight with Zola:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!