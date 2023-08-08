Miljana Kulić does not regret breaking up with Bebica Entertainment

Miljana Kulić disclosed to the public some unknown details from her and Nenad’s relationship, and she also revealed what kind of treatment he had in her family.

Miljana Kulić and Nenad Macanović Bebica definitely broke up, after which Nišlijka accused him of being from her family took 10,000 euros and ran awayand on Sunday evening she joined the show “Narod pita” and revealed more details.

At the very beginning of the conversation, Miljana started fiercely and in one breath said everything she had and wanted to present to the public.

“I was saddened by the misery, I’m glad he left. He’s a baby to me, to be honest, God forgive me for taking advantage of someone, he was a comfort to me in passing. I always told him that, I didn’t hide anything from him, so yes now I have something to hide. In what sense?! In the sense that I would run away from the emotion I had with Zola, so as not to upset my mother, she was ill at the time. I fell in love with him in a specific way, but not as a love partner, but as a friend, in that certain way. I’ve never seen him as a man, he’s not my type, he’s very dark, negative, he suffocates my energy,” said Miljana, and then revealed what kind of treatment Macanović received in her family home in Niš, as well as that he squandered all the benefits and the trust they gave him.



“He calls his mother, deletes the call. I’m a master for fraudsters like him. Someone will say: ‘He helped you, and you talk about him like that.’ Mom gave him 10,000 euros, because they were sorry that he didn’t pay alimony, and three years before the Cooperative he didn’t pay, so he was about to go to prison. He was supposed to pay off the bus tours, so that he could pay it back, they gave him that from the bottom of their hearts. He had a salary, lodging, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a good intimate relationship… So I am not sinful before God,” said Miljana in the show.

