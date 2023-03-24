Miljana Kulić again beat her partner Lazar Čolić Zola with a heel.

Source: Twitter/zoranceran/printscreen

In the new season of Zadruga, Miljana Kulić did not show any improvement in her behavior, although she said on several occasions during the previous one that she would work on herself in the outside world.

She created a series of problems in the sixth participation, and this time she again beat Lazar Čolić Zola. After beating him with a bottle, Nišlijka caught her ex in hot action with Anita Stanojlović, and became enraged and started creating chaos all over the property. She destroyed his things, threw them into the lake, but also attacked him several times.

At one point, Miljana took out her high-heeled shoes from her bag and rushed to hit him. She swung her heel to hit him in the head, and if Colic hadn’t pulled himself out by a hair, he could have been seriously injured. A video of the brutal and scandalous fight appeared on social networks, and the condemnations of Miljana’s behavior do not stop.

“He could have gotten hurt”, “This could have ended tragically”, “Terrible”, “Shame”, are just some of them.

As a reminder, Miljana has already done the same once, when she narrowly missed the arcade and the eye, and Lazarov’s head was in a pool of blood. On that occasion, she was also disqualified.

This is how she recently attacked Anita:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!