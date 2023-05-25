Miljana Kulić scheduled a performance in Austria for 5,000 euros Entertainment

Miljana Kulić has sailed into musical waters, and for the performance she scheduled in Austria, she will take as much as 5,000 euros.

The reality TV veteran, who recently found herself at the center of a scandal when she stated that her boyfriend Nenad Macanović Bebica allegedly beat her, and then denied everything, she booked a stall in Austria for as much as 5,000 euros!

“Miljana’s performance is called ‘Mixi Show’ and lasts 45 minutes. She sings songs of famous singers. She recently covered Mina Kostić’s track ‘Seksi robot’, which she also performed in the reality show. She also recorded Stoja’s song ‘Idi mami, pa se zala’, as well as a cover of the track ‘Wild dances’ by Ruslana. She even devised choreographies, so she spins on stage like a tern, jumps, crawls…”, said a source for the local media, who then referred to the atmosphere from her performance in Croatia:

“She was so cheerful, positive, smiling, that the people in the club did not mind her faking and screaming for a single moment. On the contrary, they experienced her performance as a real show-program, so they sang all the songs in unison with her. Everyone was filming her with their phones, and after the performance she went backstage and took pictures with those who wanted it. If he continues like this, he will have a lot of stalls, because the owners of the club want him to sing at their place, because it attracts a large number of people, thus filling their pockets”.

Watch a part of the performance where Miljana mixes and sings barefoot in a mini dress:



