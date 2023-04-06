Miljana Kulić was caught in an awkward pose, and it seems that she started wearing buttock inserts.

Pictures of her are circulating on social networks Miljana coming out of the lake while her short dress was completely lifted up to reveal artificial inserts, which serve to make the buttocks look fuller.

The reality star kept talking about getting her line to perfection, but she only recently started losing weight. Problematic Nišlijka u at one point she weighed as much as 105 kilograms – “I weighed 105 kilograms, I was like a bear! What did I do, God save me! My mother kept reminding me that I had to lose weight, but I didn’t have the will. In the evening, I ate sweets, snacks, I was addicted to coke- car,” said Kulić.



Miljana Kulic she recently left the Cooperative in order to solve private problems that forced her to go to the family home in Nis. After returning to the reality show, she said that they her parents allegedly locked her so that she wouldn’t return to the property in Šimanovci, as well as that she escaped through the window and arrived at the reality show without dinars. She also said that her mother allegedly threatened her with taking away the child, and the whole argument ended with coffee being poured on her.

“Mom and dad didn’t let me come back, I felt sorry for Zola. They locked all my doors, my mother told me that she was going to take me to determine my business capacity, that I am unable to work, that I will never enter a reality show again, that they will take Željko from me if I am with Zola. We had a lot of arguments, I even poured coffee on her… I came penniless. I said I was going to take a shower and jumped out the window. I came here half-panned. I went through hell“, Miljana told the cooperative members.

On this occasion, Marija Kulić also spoke out, claiming that Miljana made up everything – “Whatever! Bullshit, tonight I’m going there, so I’ll say what’s needed! He lies to everyone! From A to Z, she got everything right! God forbid that I locked her and she escaped through the window. She didn’t run out of the window, she went out the door. And Nenad is with us and she was there, a disaster,” she said.

