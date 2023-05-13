Home » Milka Džikić paid the money for Partizan’s tax debt before her death Sports
World

by admin
Milka Džikić paid the money to pay off Partizan’s tax debt before her death.

Source: MN Pess

Milka Džikić passed away on Tuesday after a long and serious illness. Aleksandar Džikić’s mother was a loyal fan of Partizan, she often came to matches, supported her beloved club, and her move made Grobare cry. Before her death, she paid the money to pay off the club’s tax debt. Her name was also on the list of people who paid funds in the campaign “We have one Partizan”.

The fans noticed it too. “She selflessly loved Partizan. Kudos to her“, wrote one of the fans of black and white and provoked the reactions of many. “A woman with a big heart”, reads one post. In an interview, she described how much she loves black and white. “I’ve been watching Partizan for over 30 years, I support from the heart, I don’t miss a beat matches. Snow, rain, ice, I call those who don’t come traitors. They complain about the rain, what rain“, Milka told on one occasion…

Her son Aleksandar made it to the FIBA ​​Champions League final with Hapoel Jerusalem and after that match he cried, everyone knew why. “NI cried because I made it to the finals, everything else is my private matter. I wasn’t happy when it became public,” Džikić said at the press conference and confirmed that he moved the funeral to Monday in agreement with the family.

