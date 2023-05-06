Milky Chance, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

It’s hard to believe that just one year after completing their studies in their native Kessel, the German duo made up of Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch were already raising the greatest hits gold.

And it is that already in his first job as a formation, Milky Chance savored the delightful honeys of an early and international success by the hand of his well-known “Stolen Dance”the touchstone for a band that would not fail to outline a meteoric, constant and most regular projection.

Ten years have passed since their debut and Rehbein and Dausch are no longer kids. Now they are aware of the need to offer us something new that bears witness to the passing of the years and their pertinent weight in their way of conceiving their songs. It is because of that “Living In A Haze” (Muggelig, 23), his first completely original studio album since “Mind The Moon” (Universal, 19), defines very well the audacity to which the German duet has submitted, exploring new lines with which to redefine their sound and confirming their compositional maturity. On this particular turn in his sound and on the implicit celebration of the tenth anniversary of his “Sadnecessary” (12) that the band will do on their next dates, we have chatted with Clemens Rehbein himself.

“The thing was to try to bring out those references that had always been there, within us, and dare to make them come true as we had never done before” It seems that in “Living In A Haze” you have let yourself go more than ever, could it be?

Maybe, I don’t argue with you. The passage of time has played in our favor and we believe with total conviction that we now enjoy freedom and self-confidence that allow us to play more and better with the different sounds of our style and explore others without qualms or prejudices. That may be the brand that best defines and differentiates this album from the rest. The thing was to try to bring out those references that had always been there, within us, and dare to make them come true as we had never done before. But I also tell you that this is something that we have always tried to pursue on our records. I want to think that each one of them sounds different, because with each one of our work we always try to renew ourselves.

Have you always been so “reckless”?

I wouldn't say so much as reckless. Rather confident. And yes, we have been. We like to believe that we have always done what we wanted and shaped the type of music that we wanted and liked the most at those particular moments. What has come best for us to end up acting like this is the fact that we have always been very innocent in this, which has led us to act from an undoubted freedom and not necessarily be tied to any kind of expectation. Somehow, we have tried to preserve that despite the passing of the years and becoming more and more part of the industry. We have learned many lessons, some somewhat bitter, but despite everything we wanted that freedom when making songs to continue to be present. Although obviously we are not completely independent or live outside the world of streaming or the steps that the industry dictates, we do try to forget about this type of thing once we get into the studio.

You always have a very special grace to choose the names of your albums. On this occasion, you opt for “Living In A Haze”, what can you tell us about it?

“Living In A Haze” comes from the album’s main song and refers to that innate desire to not know exactly where to go, something like being a bit lost. A very common feeling nowadays, isn’t it? I at least feel that way all the time. I don’t know, we thought it was a title that summed up very well everything we wanted to express with this album and at the same time it also contains certain optimistic connotations. In other words, even if you are in a thick fog, it does not necessarily mean that your path has no way out, it is just a matter of spending a little more time until you can find it. I also think we chose the b-side of the single very much, with “Frequency of Love”, which is slower and deeper, as both sides pretty well summarize the main emotions we wanted to capture on the album.

In addition, you repeat the strategy again by integrating new voices into your record, this time it is the turn of Fatoumata Diawara and Charlotte Cardin.

It was incredibly nice to work with them. It is always a lot of fun and very inspiring to work with other people. Both Philipp and I know that we have created a universe that is very much our own with our songs, but that does not prevent it from always being a real pleasure to work with someone outside. Collaborating with other people helps you reach places of your artistic expressiveness and new ideas that we would never have reached alone or on our own.

There is also a good list of third-party producers. Do you feel a little shy about putting your work in such different hands?

It is not so much the fact of trusting other professionals as it is trusting ourselves. I explain. As the pandemic regulations eased, we finally met again in our studio in Berlin, after spending a long time making music solely on our own and producing from home. Likewise, we decided to have certain collaborators and people with whom we had previously worked, but nevertheless, we continue to learn many things. A very important lesson for us was to be clear about what we wanted from the beginning for our album. And that requires a lot of self-confidence. Trust in our taste, in what we hear, in the idea that we want to transmit with our sound… After all, and despite the fact that there are more people involved, the record is going to bear our seal and our face, and therefore it has We need to define ourselves, so it's important to stand up for yourself and stand up for your own ideas. Of course, when you work with other people it is essential to go with an open mind and be advised, but always in a line that really satisfies you and you know that it will faithfully define your project.

“We were very young when “Stolen Dance” came out and in a matter of months it became a top-rated song all over the world. No one is ready for a hit like that” It happened with “Colorado”, it happened with “Stolen Dance”, and it happened again with “Living In A Haze”. What is the secret to compose a hit? Because whatever it is, it seems that you know it.

Well, I don’t think there’s a secret, honestly. If there were, we would be covered because we would have repeated it many more times, right? The thing is, songwriters end up having their ears trained to detect when a song has the potential to become a hit. It should be simple, catchy, direct… I guess that’s the best way to reach people. But I insist, there is no magic formula. Despite having already created some hits, music still holds many secrets for us. There have been many situations in which we believed that a song had the potential to become a hit and then it has not been like that. And at the same time, the opposite has also happened to us. In fact, we always have a hard time choosing which songs on our albums are going to end up as singles. It’s a feeling you either have or don’t have, almost like a guessing game. That is why it is always good to work with other people, to get to know other external perspectives a little better. Anyway, at the end of it all the only thing that matters is that you really like the song and that you had a good time doing it.

You have been publishing your music independently for some time now. What would you say is the best and worst part of having your own record label?

The worst, without a doubt, is having to take care of all the administrative part. It’s a real bore, and something that takes a lot of time away from being able to play, compose and make music, which is what we really like and what we dedicate ourselves to. But we take it with a certain philosophy. Everything is more personal now, we work with the people we choose, people who also know us well and that we know well. It is a process from which we are also learning a lot and at the end of the day it is nice to know that we and only we are in control of our professional activity, so it is worth it. See also Biden Calls for Detained Reporter Gershkovich, Others to Be Released at White House Correspondents Dinner - WSJ

“We share everything that happens to us and talk about our problems in order to try to solve them” It is incredible that “Sadnecessary” celebrates a decade of life this year. But more incredible is that the main songs of your debut continue to garner millions of views every month. Has it ever been a certain burden for you to have achieved such great success at such an early stage?

We have always felt very lucky for that. Although we also came to feel almost as if that success was happening to another. I mean, we were very young when “Stolen Dance” came out and in a matter of months it became a top radio song all over the world. Nobody is prepared for success like this, especially when you are a kid. Over time we gradually realized that we were never going to have the numbers that “Stolen Dance” gave us again and that this type of thing only happens to one in life. Well, there are other artists to whom it happens more often, of course, but in general it’s not normal, you know what I mean. We have learned to be grateful for the unexpected successes we have reaped and to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen to invest more in our project and continue growing. As I told you before, you never really know where the new hit might be because the paths of music are completely unexpected, and that beautiful uncertainty in turn also takes a lot of pressure off you when it comes to having to exceed certain standards.