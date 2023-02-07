Italia There are around 60 reformulation hypotheses with a positive opinion from the Government to the proposed amendments presented to the measure, being examined by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget Commissions of the Senate

From dehors, to mortgages for young people, up to the 110% superbonus for villas and the possibility – which eventually jumps – until 2026, to confer top management positions in national bodies, institutes or companies, also paid and conferred by constitutional bodies (subject to the opinion of the competent parliamentary commissions) to retired personnel. These are some of the topics “touched” by the approximately 60 reformulation hypotheses with a positive opinion from the Government to the modification proposals presented to the Milleproroghe decree. The proposals are being examined by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget Commissions of the Senate.

The commissions adjourned to the afternoon of Tuesday 7 February to start voting on the amendments. The groups are evaluating the reformulations proposed by the Government to the amendments presented, furthermore the Government has not yet presented any proposals on the open questions on the subject of seaside resorts, schools and health care.

Dehors free until December 31st

Extension to 31 December 2023 of free dehors. This is what the reformulation of an amendment to the milleproroghe decree provides for.

More time for young mortgage applications

Dehors but not only. Another reformulated amendment provides for the extension from 31 March to 30 June of this year to present applications for access to the “enhanced” guarantees of the First Home Guarantee Fund for mortgages by young couples or single-parent families with minor children or young people under 35 with an atypical employment contract and with an income not exceeding 40,000 euros.

“Broad” requirements for early retirement until 2026

On the pension front, an amendment proposal that will be submitted to the vote of the commissions provides that agreements for early retirement will be possible until 2026 with the payment of the pension by the employer in cases where the achievement of the minimum requirements retirement and within 7 years from the termination of the employment relationship. The extension from 7 years instead of 4 from the termination of the employment relationship to meet the minimum requirements for the pension currently expires at the end of 2023.

More time on Irpef choices in voting regions

Another reformulated amendment provides that the Regions in which elections have been called as at 31 December 2022 will have more time to decide whether or not to increase the Irpef surcharge, bringing it from 0.50 to 1 percent. The deadline for the decision, currently set at 31 December of the year preceding the one to which the surtax refers, is deferred to 31 March of this year, only for the rates applicable for the 2023 tax year.

Unused tax discounts reassigned to tourism

One of the proposals for the reformulation of an amendment to the decree contained in the package provides for the reassignment of the 30 million unused tax rebates in 2022 to the tourism sector, in order to increase its competitiveness and sustainability.

Reformulated amendment strengthens Chambers’ control over transport

According to another reformulated amendment, the annual report that the Transport Authority must send to Parliament on the process of liberalization of the transport sector will have to be every six months instead of annually. The part of the original amendment of Action/IV which lit a “beacon” of Parliament on the transparency of the management and operation of motorway concessions in the years 2023-2025 has not been taken up.

Towards withdrawal of amendment, FdI extends 110% of villas to 30 June

The amendment to the milleproroghe decree first signed by Francesca Tubetti (FdI) which provides for the extension from 31 March to 30 June of the superbonus to 110% for villas will, in all probability, be withdrawn. This was reported by parliamentary sources, on the sidelines of the work of the commissions, explaining that the contrary opinion of the Mef was recorded on the FdI proposal.

Government withdraws amendments on capital gains and “retired” appointments

The Government has therefore decided to withdraw some amendments presented to the Milleproroghe Decree. Among others, as announced, the proposal on capital gains in the sport sector was withdrawn. According to what is learned, the amendment was also withdrawn which allowed until 31 December 2026 to derogate from the prohibition for retired Public Administration employees to be appointed to top positions in national bodies, institutes or companies, under the jurisdiction of the state administration, by constitutional bodies, subject to the favorable opinion of the parliamentary commissions.

