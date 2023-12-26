Millions of travelers continue to make the same mistakes: six tips to avoid them

Seth’s Complaints Column: Travel Mistakes to Avoid in 2024

By Seth, Queens, New York

I’m Seth, and this time I’m writing to you to complain, and not the other way around. The Tripped Up column helps travelers with problems they encounter (and sometimes even handles returns), but no matter how much good advice you give, readers keep making the same mistakes. It’s almost as if they prioritize their families, jobs, and health over memorizing my suggestions.

So instead of using my last column of the year to bail out a specific traveler, I’ve decided to review the crucial lessons I’ve learned and hopefully help some travelers along the way.

Based on nearly 2,000 comments submitted by readers (so far) in 2023, here are my top six tips for minimizing travel problems in 2024.

I get so many complaints about big online travel agencies like Expedia and Booking that I’ll have to choose who to help at random. Take the case of John, from New Port Richey, Florida. Last February, he found a four-passenger British Airways flight on Priceline from Tampa, Florida, to Venice, Italy. He tried to book twice, with different credit cards, but was told both times that his purchase had been unsuccessful.

But surprise! Still, they charged him twice, for a total of $15,153, and he never even received a reservation code from either Priceline or the airline.

He went to Priceline, as he should have, but after what he says were hours of phone calls and several emails, he gave up and contacted British Airways directly. They responded as most companies would: he had to take it up with the company he had purchased from.

Finally, Priceline said it would refund the money, but in two billing cycles. Since he was not willing to trust the company, he requested a refund from his credit card issuers. That worked for a week, but British Airways charged him $1,894 again. Only when he saw one of those six-character location codes on that document did he realize that, indeed, there had been a reservation.

When I contacted Christina Bennett, a spokesperson for Priceline, she apologized and told me the company was “disappointed” in the customer experience and had refunded the money. She also identified and corrected the technical issue that she “improperly declined the reservation but processed the charge.”

It only took ten months!

“It is clear that we would not want anyone using our platform to have that experience,” he continued.

But, as my inbox demonstrates, dealing with customer service at one travel company is tough, and having to interact with several is even tougher. My advice: use the big intermediaries (Expedia and Booking, but also Hotels.com, TripAdvisor and similar) to find your offer. But unless you have an excellent reason not to—significant savings on package holidays, booking complex itineraries with one click, your wife is the CEO—spend a few extra minutes opening a new tab and booking directly with the real service provider.

Large online travel agencies are not the only intermediaries to avoid, whenever possible. In general, the fewer companies involved in your trip planning, the better off you’ll be when something goes wrong. These include smaller agencies, such as consolidators (which often sell airfares that are not openly available online), vacation rental agencies like Vrbo and Airbnb, credit card platforms like Chase Travel, and even codeshare flights, when you book with one airline and fly on another.

Andrea, from Morgantown, West Virginia, bought three tickets to Dublin on Aer Lingus for July through a consolidator called Skywithclass, which features business class deals not advertised elsewhere. Her family had to cancel the trip when her husband broke ribs in May. Thanks to an additional trip cancellation plan that covered injuries, she was owed a refund of $11,364. After months of efforts to get Skywithclass to get her money back from Aer Lingus she had reached a dead end. (And, unsurprisingly, when she contacted the airline directly, they told her to check it out with Skywithclass.)

Skywithclass product manager Anna Maxim wrote in an email that the company was “terribly sorry” for not having made the refund, but noted that Aer Lingus had made it very difficult for them, claiming that “it is not the most receptive.” I agree: I’ve been ignored in the past too. But in this situation, they did respond, and said, “We fell short on this one,” and then approved the refund, which they sent—through the agency—back to Andrea.

Alex, from Los Angeles, wrote about the time he had to fly from Nairobi, Kenya, to Boston, with a nearly eighteen-hour layover in London, during which he had business meetings scheduled. In Nairobi, Alex arrived at the airport to find that Kenya Airways had no record of his reservation, which was made through Delta through the Chase Travel platform. Oh no, intermediaries. But those companies reacted admirably to the mistake, and booked him on a different route that took him to Boston just an hour late. However, Alex has repeatedly requested “compensatory ‘goodwill’ points for missing the meetings.”

A Chase spokesperson said the flight had been successfully booked, but they are still reviewing Alex’s claim for compensation. (Neither airline responded to me.)

I would be fine if they refused. Scheduling something of even moderate importance with so little time in the current air transportation environment is crazy.

Allow 24 hours for anything important, and make it 48 for a once-in-a-lifetime event, like a big wedding, a cruise ship departure, or the Super Bowl kickoff. In the United States alone, 88,419 flights were canceled in the first three quarters of 2023. And no airline will reimburse you for the tickets to the football game you couldn’t attend or the emotional damages for missing your sister’s wedding, no matter how outraged you are. be in the message you send them.

When I get behind on the Tripped Up inbox and reply to someone who wrote a month or two earlier, they often no longer need my help, having already resolved the issue by lobbying to speak to a supervisor or simply waiting for it to work. the creaking system.

Your best method for success, it seems, is to communicate through polite, concise email queries rather than phone calls or online chat or web forms. Those customer support email addresses are sometimes harder to find, but that means you may receive faster response or better service. Plus, they’re a clean, written record that you can resend two weeks later if you don’t hear back.

And if that doesn’t work, aim higher. When Amy from Saint Paul, Minnesota, wrote to me asking for help with a $1,172 credit from United Airlines that was proving impossible to use, I suggested she use Company Contacts, a site run by Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization. which does similar work to Tripped Up and provides contact information for travel providers. She told me that she had written to a United customer service executive and that she had responded the same day with a solution. “Magical,” she told me.

If emails sent directly to the service provider fail, complaints to your credit card issuer, the Better Business Bureau, your state’s attorney general (or the department of insurance for cases involving fraud) may work. insurance) and the Federal Department of Transportation (for flights).

Passengers often write to me in outrage, complaining that an airline canceled their entire itinerary just because they missed a leg. However, this is a widespread and well-documented rule. What is not fair? I totally agree, but I can’t do anything except tell you to (please) write to your representative in Congress.

People also often forego taking out travel insurance because they think that if they get sick, they can provide medical proof and the airline, cruise company, or hotel will reimburse them. But this is not elementary school, and although companies sometimes make exceptions, you shouldn’t count on it. Tong, from Sebastopol, California, wrote to me that when his wife, Elizabeth, fell ill with COVID-19 during a trip to Italy in October, easyJet did not refund them $390 for an unused flight from Naples to Palermo. At the peak of the pandemic, that might have worked. But not anymore.

Finally, maybe you were just wrong. When a retired professor tried to check in for a trip in London back to his home in Austin, Texas, the airline told him it had not flown the outbound leg to London. He tried to convince the airline that he had indeed flown; They had even checked his suitcase on the first flight and he had the receipt.

But it turns out that, somehow, the professor had booked two round-trip flights with similar itineraries, had used one for the outbound flight and had tried to use the other for the return flight, but the airline had already canceled it, with fair reason. So he did have a valid ticket to return home, but two days later on another flight. In theory, a top-notch customer service agent could have figured all this out, but in this case, the second reservation was made through codeshare on a partner airline. Middlemen!

Travelers often write to me with complaints that smack of self-centeredness at best, or privilege at worst. A memorable note is that of a couple who was in Marrakech, Morocco, during the September earthquake, in which almost 2,900 people died. They had booked a tour package through a broker and were disappointed that local guides did not do more to restructure their itinerary in response to the disaster. Another person was outraged at not being able to get a refund for his Maui vacation rental after the August fires. Did he consider that the homeowner—the one who actually had his money, since Vrbo had long since gone—might be in a much worse situation than him? These cases are decided by the fine print, and the only way to avoid it is to take out travel insurance.

So a final note as you plan your 2024: vacations are not cars, mass-produced in factories with some form of quality control, and can be returned for refund or replacement if they arrive in less than perfect condition. Vacations are complex, emotional adventures that take place in the real world, with its unpredictable weather, chaotic geopolitics, and cultural complexities.

Anyone looking for a seamless, stress-free experience should skip the river cruise or backpacking trip or destination wedding and just reserve their couch for a day of naps and streaming services. Of course, make sure you book directly with your family.

© The New York Times 2023

