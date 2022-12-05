Millions of UK households unable to pay heating bills or cut off power could rise in flu deaths

Overseas Network, December 5th. According to news from the “Russia Today” TV station website, Bill Bullen, CEO of Utilita Energy, a British energy provider, recently warned that more than 2 million households in the UK cannot afford to pay heating bills or pay for heating by themselves. Cutting off the power supply may lead to an increase in the number of cold deaths this winter.

The company surveyed 7.5 million British households, of which more than 2 million households have been unable to pay gas and electricity bills, and these households may disconnect from the grid without notifying the supplier. That could lead to an uptick in cold-related cases and deaths this winter, according to Brun.

“It’s unacceptable to be stuck in a home without heat or lights, and governments and regulators must intervene immediately to stop people turning themselves off,” Brun said. “

According to reports, the UK is dealing with its worst energy crisis in decades, with high electricity prices affecting millions of Britons. While the British government has allocated 16 billion pounds to subsidize household bills, the aid does not appear to be enough to deal with the shock as winter approaches and heating needs increase.

The British “National Energy Action” website previously warned that once electricity prices double in April 2023, 8.4 million people in the UK will fall into fuel poverty.