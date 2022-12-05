Home World Millions of UK households unable to pay heating bills or cut off power could rise in flu deaths – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Millions of UK households unable to pay heating bills or cut off power could rise in flu deaths – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Millions of UK households unable to pay heating bills or cut off power could rise in flu deaths

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-06 02:37

Overseas Network, December 5th. According to news from the “Russia Today” TV station website, Bill Bullen, CEO of Utilita Energy, a British energy provider, recently warned that more than 2 million households in the UK cannot afford to pay heating bills or pay for heating by themselves. Cutting off the power supply may lead to an increase in the number of cold deaths this winter.

The company surveyed 7.5 million British households, of which more than 2 million households have been unable to pay gas and electricity bills, and these households may disconnect from the grid without notifying the supplier. That could lead to an uptick in cold-related cases and deaths this winter, according to Brun.

“It’s unacceptable to be stuck in a home without heat or lights, and governments and regulators must intervene immediately to stop people turning themselves off,” Brun said. “

According to reports, the UK is dealing with its worst energy crisis in decades, with high electricity prices affecting millions of Britons. While the British government has allocated 16 billion pounds to subsidize household bills, the aid does not appear to be enough to deal with the shock as winter approaches and heating needs increase.

The British “National Energy Action” website previously warned that once electricity prices double in April 2023, 8.4 million people in the UK will fall into fuel poverty.

See also  France, possible blackouts planned to save energy, Marine Le Pen against Macron: "Third world situation"

(Original title: Millions of British households unable to pay heating bills or cut off power supply may rise in cold deaths)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Chen Dong

You may also like

North Korea fires 130 bullets: some end up...

France, possible blackouts planned to save energy, Marine...

Serious rodent infestation in New York recruiting rodent...

Now Iran is on strike: three days off...

G7 oil price cap on Russia takes effect...

Ukrainian raids on the gates of Moscow. The...

Midterm elections, Georgia on the runoff: so the...

Alessia Piperno: “Fahimeh Karimi sentenced to death, was...

Usa, the Supreme Court approves the right of...

Finally cheap!DJI mini 3 UAV zero dead angle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy